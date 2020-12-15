Trump Announces New Appointments As William Barr Leaves US Attorney General's Office

US Attorney General William Barr, one of the staunchest supporters of President Donald Trump, has stepped down from his position. His resignation comes weeks after he surprised everyone by contradicting Trump's "electoral fraud" claim and said that the Justice Department had found no evidence for the same. While Barr has been accused of being a Trump Loyalist throughout his career, his comment created a rift between the two.

Announcing Barr’s resignation on December 14, Trump tweeted that their relationship has been a "very good one" and that the Attorney General has done "an outstanding job". Announcing his successor, Trump added that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen would assume Barr’s position while Richard Donoghue would assume the role of Deputy Attorney General.

Read: 'Democracy Prevailed': Biden Aims To Unify Nation

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Read: Michigan Electors Cast 16 Votes For Biden

Meanwhile, the Democratic coalition government took a jibe at this last-minute resignation while celebrating Joe Biden's electoral college victory.

Now that Bill Barr is gone, let's make this trend to let Trump know what toppled his tin pot dictatorship at the ballot box this November and now that Biden wins the Electoral College, makes him the President-elect.



Reply with: #RelentlessImplacableResistance — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) December 14, 2020

Biden wins the electoral college

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden sealed his electoral victory after gaining 270 electoral college votes on Monday, December 14. Although the 77-year-old Democrat was already projected to surge past the magic mark, an addition of 55 votes from California electors took his total vote count to 302. The US Congress is now waiting for Hawaii electors to cast their vote before formally accepting the results on January 6.

According to reports, all the electors cast paper ballots in gatherings that took place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with masks, social distancing, and other virus precautions in the order of the day. The sealed ballots would now go to Washington where they will be tallied and sent to Congress.

(With agency inputs)

Read: Biden Seals His Presidential Victory With Over 270 Electoral College Votes In US Congress

Read: US: Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral Votes For Joe Biden