'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 21: Ranbir Fails To Convince Maya Of His 'ill-habits'

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi tells Ranbir that they will act to love each other until Maya gets jealous and leaves from his life. Ranbir said that he thought they would continue their love even after Maya leaves. Mr. Chaubey spots the salesgirl in the mall who had fought with Maya and asks his guards to kill the girl. While, Dushyant comes to meet Aaliya, but she refuses and says that there is nobody at home. Ranbir and Prachi act as if they love each other, to make Maya jealous. The episode ended with Maya crashing their date and asking Ranbir to come with her. To know what happened next, read the written episode of Kumkum Bhagya of 21st July 2020-

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 21, 2020

The episode started with Beeji calling Sarita Behan and telling her that Ranbir and Prachi are in the same mall in which they are and they also came to know that they love each other. Pallavi and Beeji also agree for Ranbir and Prachi’s relation and say that when the girl and boy are ready, then what will others do? Beeji says that Ranbir and Prachi love each other and they are hiding this from everyone because they are shy, but it is their responsibility to unite them as elders. Mr. Chaubey hears when Beeji says to Pallavi that Ranbir and Maya will not get married. Sarita Behan calls Beeji. Beeji says that she will buy a saree from the mall and give it to Prachi as Shagun. Sarita Behan asks Shahana to inform Pragya about this.

After listening to Mr. Chaubey, Beeji asks him to leave the salesgirl. Mr. Chaubey gets angry and says that how dare she attack my daughter, and will not leave her. Mr. Chaubey says that he will send Prachi to jail, and also tells Mrs. Chaubey to go and talk to Prachi. He informs his wife that, Prachi loves Ranbir and hence she will have to scare her and remind her what he had done with his own sister.

Ranbir thinks that Prachi is very angry so he tries to say sorry and leave. While he holds his ears and turns to Maya, and says that he knows she is very upset and asks her to do whatever she wants, even slaps him if she wants. Prachi listens to their conversation and thinks that Ranbir is mad. Maya says that she came to know that he and Prachi love each other before he met her. Ranbir admits that he used to love her when he saw her first. But Maya replied that she is glad that he doesn’t love Prachi after she came into her life and she is her past. And hence, she should not feel bad and they shall plan for their future. Ranbir is shocked listening to Maya when she says that Ranbir is loyal and she believes him.

Ranbir says that he is not loyal, because Prachi is his first love, but he also gets a crush on every girl. He tries to manipulate Maya and tells her that he parties and drinks with girls, but Maya agrees and says that she is happy that he is telling all this himself. Because he is loyal and doesn’t want some third person to tell her all this. While, Ranbir and Maya quarrel, Pallavi asks where is her Bahu, and Maya says that she is coming. Pallavi looks at Maya, and Maya gets shocked when she sees Rahul behind Pallavi in the mall. Ranbir informs Pallavi that everything is messed up and also explains everything to Beeji. Maya comes to meet Rahul, while Prachi eavesdrops on their conversation. Prachi thinks that this boy must be Maya’s ex-boyfriend and tells Aryan to follow Rahul when he goes from there. Aryan tries to ask Prachi about the boy, but she makes up some excuse to avoid the topic.

