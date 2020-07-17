'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 16: Pragya Plots Against Dushyant, He Gets Arrested

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Maya apologised to everyone in Ranbir’s family for whatever she did. She also joined hands with Pragya’s family to punish Dushyant for his wrong deeds and cruel thinking.

Pragya very smartly trapped Dushyant and Mrs Chaubey by calling them at their home. Mrs Chaubey comes there and sees blood on the floor and gets shocked. To know what happened next, read the Kumkum Bhagya Written Update of July 16, 2020 here-

Kumkum Bhagya July 16, 2020, Written Update

The episode started with Maya’s mother, Mrs Chaubey in shock on seeing blood on the floor and shows to Dushyant. Mrs Chaubey gets worried and asks everyone where is her daughter Maya. Then Dushyant asks them to answer that where is Maya. And they tell them about Maya, that the blood which they seeing is of Maya and her body is there behind the sofa. Later Mr. Chaubay gets shocked to see his daughter, Maya’s body. As looking at all this Mr. Chaubey starts crying, then Dushyant searches for Ranbir in the house and also asks his family about Ranbir. Dushyant then blackmails everyone and starts counting till 5 for Ranbir to come out. Ranbir eventually comes down from upstairs.

Dushyant says that Maya wanted to marry Ranbir, and how can he kill her? He says that they also have the recording in their mobile when he said to Maya that he will kill her. Dushyant tells everyone that politics is in their blood and they know how to use the recording. In this way, they will get sympathy and his brother will win in the elections. Pragya then tells to Dushyant that, now he will take advantage of Maya’s death also. Dushyant says that Maya told him that Ranbir is not marrying her because of Prachi. And because of this, he made the plan of fake murder to trap Prachi. He had decided to send Maya to their village and then will bring her back after the case ends.

Then Pragya says that police cannot punish Ranbir twice, because Maya is already dead. Later, Dushyant informs all the family members how he arranged Maya’s fake body and also planned her fake murder. While he was saying all this to Ranbir’s family, suddenly Maya stands from the backside of sofa, and both Mrs Chaubey & Dushyant get shocked. Dushyant gets angry and asks Maya that why did she join with Pragya’s family and make him look like a fool. Maya then says that she can do anything for Ranbir’s love. And after that, suddenly police enter the scene and see what Dushyant said and take him to jail. Once police arrest Dushyant, Vikram goes to the police station and informs Aditya and Abhi about Maya being alive. And then police releases Abhi from the jail.

