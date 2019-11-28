Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Pragya And Abhi's Confrontation

Kumkum Bhagya is an Indian daily soap that airs on the Zee TV network. The show's leading cast includes Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla and Vin Rana. Kumkum Bhagya airs at 9.00 pm on Zee TV, and has recently completed 1,500 episodes since inception. Read the Kumkum Bhagya written update to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: November 28 episode

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi asks Purab what went wrong, and Purab confesses how he feels suffocated with Aliya and wants to leave her. Aliya overhears their conversation and walks away. Pragya and Disha enter the party, and Disha tells Pragya that everyone from the music industry will be there at the party.

Disha is talking to colleagues when they ask Abhi to join them. Purab and Abhi come face to face with Disha and Pragya. Abhi makes an excuse and exits the conversation, followed by Purab. Both Pragya and Abhi think that they are right and they cannot put Rishi and Priyanka’s matter aside.

Ranbir is carrying a glass of alcohol and falls asleep in the middle of a robbery. Trying to wake him up, Aaryan trips onto something and makes a noise. The principal wakes up and makes up his mind to check on them. Rhea comes back from her vacation and is cautioned by her friends about how Prachi is trying to steal Ranbir from her.

Pragya and Abhi face each other at the party, and she asks him whether he is still upset. Abhi says that he is sad about the fact that she is supporting a criminal. Pragya replies saying that she is only supporting the truth, Abhi and Pragya get into an argument which Abhi leaves abruptly. Aliya sees Abhi and Pragya together but smiles on seeing Abhi in an unhappy mood

Ranbir gets Prachi and Shahana inside on seeing them outside the window. Prachi finds out that Ranbir is stealing papers. Prachi indicates Shahana to divert the principal's attention so that she can take Ranbir out as he is drunk. Ranbir escapes from the window but falls right into Prachi’s arms. Will they get caught cheating? Stay tuned to find out.

