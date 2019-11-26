Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 26 | Abhi Is Worried About Priyanka

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Disha visited Pragya and offered help. Ranbir was planning to steal the question paper for his friend. Parchi slipped and fell in Ranbir’s arms. Priyanka hit her head with a hammer to reside in a new hotel. Purab told Aliya that he wants to end their relationship.

Kumkum Bhagya written update | November 26, 2019

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Disha got a saree for Pragya that she can wear for the party. Sarita expressed that she is glad that Pragya has someone like Disha. All of them were seen bonding with each other. Sarita also appreciated Rishi as he is close to his maasi Pragya and asked him not to go back to his other maasi. Meanwhile, Abhi called the inspector to ask about Priyanka. He looked tensed as Vikram entered and questioned about the reason why he looked worried. Abhi refused to answer and went to a bath. On the other hand, Priyanka sent her with Abhi to a news reporter for covering her missing story.

Ranbir and Aryan followed the principal while Prachi and Shahana followed Ranbir. Prachi angrily called Aryan and asked what is going on. Aryan did not reveal anything. Ranbir told Aryan that their plan is successful. Aryan went to the office by cab. Ranbir is yet followed by Parchi as she was suspicious but later she assumed that he must have gone to the office and goes home. Meanwhile, Rishi was seen leaving the house and Priyanka came there but she hid behind a car and her face was covered. Rishi doubted that he saw someone but later moved on.

Priyanka followed Rishi and stole a phone to blank call him. Rishi identified that it is Priyanka. A car honked in the background and he comes to know that Priyanka is nearby. Priyanka got scared she kept the phone back from where she took it and left from there in a car. Rishi called the number only to find out that it belonged to someone else. When Rishi returned home he saw Sarita packing their clothes as they are supposed to return to Delhi. While Rishi kept worrying about what has happened previously.

Servant Madhu and Sarita both noticed that Rishi was tensed and asked him the reason. Rishi dodged the question and said that he will help in packing. Sarita found it weird. Meanwhile, Abhi got ready to go to the party. He saw Vikram, Purab, and Pallavi playing cards. Abhi teamed up with Pallavi to pull Vikram’s leg. Aliya reached there and asked them why they aren’t ready. Pallavi informed her that they are not going to the party. Aliya panicked as Purab also refused. Abhi asked them not to fight. Later Purab agreed to go to the party. Aliya did not wait for him, she asked Abhi to inform him that she will meet him directly at the party. Is this the end of Aliya and Purab’s relation? Stay tuned to know more.

