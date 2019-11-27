Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 27, 2019 | Will Ranbir Steal The Question Paper?

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Disha got a new saree for Pragya and convinced her to come to the party. Prachi and Shahana followed Ranbir, who was following their Principal. Priyanka went to spy on Rishi but she vanished when Rishi doubted that she is around. Purab who denied going to the party with Aliya agreed to go and Abhi joined them.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 26 | Abhi Is Worried About Priyanka

Kumkum Bhagya written update | November 27, 2019

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, the Principal’s wife asked him to rest as he worked the whole day. He asked her to take care of the question papers. They both went to sleep. Ranbir and Aryan were outside their house and they successfully diverted the guard’s attention and entered their house. On the other hand, at the party, Aliya saw Purab walking and stopped him. Purab denied talking to her. But she forcibly talked to him and told him that he was behaving rudely. Purab reminded Aliya of her behaviour.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 25: Prachi Finds Ranbir's Moves Fishy

Aliya fought with Purab and asked him whether he wants to go back to Disha. Purab in frustration said that he wanted to do exactly that. Abhi who was busy talking to his clients noticed that Purab is disturbed. So he talked to him. In the meantime, Prachi and Shahana discussed Ranbir and Aryan’s weird behaviour. She felt something is wrong and called Ranbir. Ranbir told her he will talk to her later. Prachi learned that he is in their Principal’s house and knew that he might have gone there to steal question papers. She immediately left with Shahana to stop him.

When Prachi and Shahana took a cab to go to their Principal’s house, Sarita saw them moving out of the house and she got shocked. She doubted Prachi's being in love. She expressed her concern and talked to Rishi about it. He asked Sarita not to overthink. On the other hand, Rishi and Aryan looked for the question papers. At the party, Abhi asked Purab behind him being upset. He told Abhi that Aliya has made his life hell and that also confessed that he still loves Disha. Aliya overhead their conversation. Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Rishi And Pragya Are Suspicious About Priyanka Being Alive

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Nov 21: Will Priyanka Spread Rumours About Her Own Death?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.