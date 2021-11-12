Kundali Bhagya 12 November 2021 Spoiler: Will Karan Learn About Sonakshi's Evil Plan?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-rated shows on television and has been receiving tons of love and appreciation from the fans for its thrilling plotline and shocking twists and turns. In the last episode, as Sonakshi steals Preeta's dress gifted by Karan, she replaces it with another dress and watches Preets taking the wrong gift. As Sonakshi wears he dress, Karan sees her from the back and thinks it is Preeta and hugs him.

Kundali Bhagya 12 November 2021 Spoiler

The last episode comes to an end when Karan thinks Sonakshi is Preeta and hugs her from the back. As Sonakshi touches his cheek with love, he pushes her and gets shocked to learn that it is not Preeta. Kundali Bhagya 12 November 2021 spoiler begins with Sonakshi walking to Preeta and asking how her dress was to which Preeta says that it looks beautiful. Karan then arrives and sees Preeta wearing some other dress that he did not gift her. He then overhears Preeta and Sonakshi's conversation as they talk about the latter's dress. Preeta then compliments Sonakshi and says that it seems this dress is meant for her to which Sonakshi thanks her for gifting this to her. Preeta gets confused on hearing this as she did not gift the dress to her. Karan hears this and misunderstands Preeta thinking that she gave his gift to Sonakshi without even telling him.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Sherlyn went to meet Prithvi and tells her that she will inquire about his bail while Rishabh suspects that she would have gone to meet Prithvi in jail. As Rishabh decides to catch her red-handed and goes to jail, she successfully hides from him and goes home. On the other hand, the Luthra family get ready to celebrate Diwali while Preeta asks everyone to close their eyes so that she can reveal her surprise. She then brings Pihu and asks everyone ow does her dress look. While everyone praises her, Kareena tells Dadi that she did not like it. Meanwhile, Kriika breaks into tears while putting indoor ad mangalsutra and thinks about Prithvi. On the other hand, Sonakshi arrives wearing Preeta's dress to which Karan gets attracted and confuses her with Preeta.

