Kundali Bhagya 14 September 2021 Spoiler: Sonakshi Assures Sherlyn To Protect Preeta

Kundali Bhagya latest episode depicts a thrilling plot in the story where Sonakshi suddenly returns to the Luthra house and reveals that she is the mother of Pihu while all the family members deny believing her. It is also revealed that Kareena already knew about this truth and was hiding it from everyone for the sake of their happiness. It was her plan to bring the Luthra blood to the house by getting Pihu into the house. Read further ahead to get Kundali Bhagya 14 September 2021 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 14 September 2021 episode spoiler:

Sonakshi makes sure Sherlyn cannot hurt Preeta anymore

In the previous episode, as the Luthra family kicks Sonakshi out of the house, she gets injured in an accident right outside the house. Kundali Bhagya 14 September 2021 episode will depict the family taking Sonakshi to the hospital, where Preeta suggests to everyone that they should take Sonakshi to their place as she is all alone. Though everyone denies it at first, they agree to take her. As Sonakshi rests in her room, Sherlyn comes to meet her to which she says that until she is with Preeta, Sherlyn cannot harm her. She even assured her that she will not let anything happen to Preeta and drops a serious warning for Sherlyn.

What happened in the previous episode?

In Kundali Bhagya 13 September 2021 episode, Sonakshi pleads with Preeta and Karan to return her daughter, Pihu, to her and says that she is the only family member she has. She even urges the family to adopt another baby and give back Pihu to her, after which Preeta becomes emotional. Preeta then realises how will she survive without Pihu. She then tells Sonakshi that she loves Pihu and cannot live without her and adds that it is Pihu who made her a mother. Preeta then tells her to leave the house while the family members assure her that Sonnaski will never be able to separate Pihu from them. As Sonakshi leaves, they all heave a sigh of relief. Suddenly, Kritika arrives from outside and asks everyone why aren’t they answering their phones to which they ask what happened. Kritika then reveals that Sonakshi met with an accident right outside the house.

Image: Twitter/@Kundali Bhagya ZEE5