Kundali Bhagya 19 May 2022 Written Update: Karan's Remarriage News Spreads Like Fire

Kundali Bhagya 19th May 2022 episode begins with Rakhi wondering what Karan and Preeta are hiding from her. She then asks Sherlyn what is happening in the house and adds that neither Sherlyn nor Preeta are fulfilling their daughter in law duties. Sherlyn then fakes that she is missing and starts crying. As Preeta walks away seeing Karan, he follows him and asks why is she throwing an attitude at him to which she taunts him about the rumours spreading about his remarriage. Karan denies it and says that did go to the police station but nothing happened.

Kundali Bhagya 19th May 2022 Written Update

When Karan asks her to believe him, she reminds him of the time when he didn't believe her when she said that she collected all the proof for him. She then reveals that it was Natasha who stole the evidence from her and took the credit. As she states that she knows that the news about his wedding is not true, Karan asks her why is she getting affected by the same. They both then gaze into the eyes of each other.

Karan conducts a press conference

Sherlyn then asks Natasha why didn't she tell them about her plan to save Karan. Natasha then warns her and Prithvi not to command her about anything. Prithvi then tells her that Karan should not know anything about this otherwise he will not spare him. On the other hand, Preeta tells Srishti and Sameer that need to save Rishabh at any cost while adding that they will tackle Natasha later on. Later on, Natasha meets Karan and tells him that her mother is shocked and upset after she heard the news about their wedding. She then advises him to address the media in a press conference and clarify everything. As Karan agrees to do the same, Natasha thinks that there is something that she needs to do before the press conference. After some time, as Natasha calls Karan, she tells him that someone is following her. Before Karan could understand anything, he hears her screaming and the call gets disconnected.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5