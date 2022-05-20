Kundali Bhagya 20 May 2022 Written Update: Karan Saves Natasha From Kidnappers

Kundali Bhagya 20 May 2022 episode begins with a man kidnapping Natasha. as the call gets disconnected, Karan feels that she is in danger and starts looking for her. On the other hand, Srishti and Sameer plan to trap Sherlyn and make her confess about Rishabh's whereabouts. As they are about to take risks, Preeta says that they do not have any other choice. they then plan that they will ask for a large amount of money from Sherlyn.

Natasha then calls Karan again and tells him that she is in a warehouse. Karan reaches the warehouse and manages to save her by fighting the goons. On the other hand, Preeta calls Sherlyn as Rocky by faking the voice and tells her that she knows she is hiding Rishabh's truth and adds that she also knows that Prithvi is framing Rishabh in a drug case.

She then tells her to meet her in a hotel. Meanwhile, the media tries to get information from the police about Karan and Natasha after which they learn that Natasha is his girlfriend.

Sherlyn informs Prithvi about the blackmailer

As Sherlyn informs Prithvi about the blackmailer, he tells her to meet that person tomorrow. The media calls Preeta and asks her why is Karan divorcing her. As the news spreads in the media, Rakhi gets anxious, As Karan and Natasha return home, Rakhi takes Karan aside and asks him about the situation.

She then asks him whether he is planning to marry Natasha and adds that she will not spare him if he did the same. Karan then assures her that Preeta is just jealous of Natasha. Rakhi then reminds him of how Prithvi used to treat them and how Preeta changed the situation in the house.

She even tells him that Preet is not here for their property to which Karan says that he knows that. He then adds that he loves Preeta and cannot think of losing her. They both then hug each other while Sameer overhears their conversation.

