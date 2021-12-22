Kundali Bhagya 22 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Karan Get Married To Natasha?

Kundali Bhagya 22 December 2021 episode will be yet another thrilling episode that will reveal a lot about Prithvi's plan to destroy the Luthra family and how Preeta will try to save the family from Prithvi's terror. The episodes will also hint at whether Prihvi succeeds in getting Natasha married to Karan in order to snatch half of the Luthra property through her. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 22 December 2021 written update.

Kundali Bhagya 22 December 2021 spoiler begins with Sherlyn getting romantic with Prithvi and telling her how she is loving him more knowing the fact that he has finally forgotten Preeta. Prithvi then gives an intense expression and tells her to make Natasha ready for his plan. He then reveals that they need to get Natasha and Karan to marry each other so that she will become Natasha Karan Luthra and the owner of 50% of the Luthra property. He further says that as soon as they get married, he will get all the property through Natasha and their marriage will cut Luthra fami9ly's ties with Preeta forever.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta sees a nightmare in which she sees Rakhi is dead and wakes up suddenly. Srishti wakes up too and calls Sarla. On the other hand, even Rakhi sees a dream in which Preeta asks her about her and Mahesh's well-being. Meanwhile, Sarla tells Preeta to forget her past while Srishti says that it is not easy for her. Preeta then says that Rakhi and Mahesh need her. In the Luthra house, Rakhi expresses her wish to meet Mahesh while Kareena reminds her of Prithvi. They still go to the basement to meet him but Mahesh's caretaker Mona as well as Prithvi arrive and threaten them. Prithvi beats Mahesh while Rakhi and Kareena cry. Even Mona stars beating him but Rakhi comes in between. Prithvi then warns them to stay away from Mahesh. The next day, Sarla meet Preeta and tells her a story about Pragya and says that she does not want Preeta to suffer like her. On the other hand, as Rakhi gets injured, Sherlyn asks Kritika to take her to the clinic while Prithvi eavesdrops on their conversation.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5