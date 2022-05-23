Kundali Bhagya 23 May 2022 Written Update: Kritika Sees Sherlyn In Prithvi's Room

Kundali Bhagya 23 May 2022 episode begins with Preeta expressing her feeling to Srishti saying that she never doubted Karan's love for her, but the latter always questions her love. She then says that she now needs to focus on getting Rishabh back to the house. Sameer then arrives and says that she has no idea how much Karan loves her. He adds that he heard Karan and Rakhi's conversation and learnt that Karan is only trying to make her feel jealous. On hearing this, Preeta gets annoyed and decides that she will be unaffected by Karan's tactics to make her feel jealous.

Meanwhile, Natasha meets her boyfriend Naman and assures him that she is marrying Karan only for the money and as soon as she gets the money, she will return to her just like Sherlyn and Prithvi. Later on, Karan teases Preeta by asking to provide Pandit's number to talk about the wedding rates, to which Preeta says that they both can marry because she doesn't have any problem with it. She then walks away saying that he can get the number from Rakhi. On the other hand, Sherlyn breaks down in tears, worrying about getting exposed and goes to Prithvi's room.

Preeta, Srishti and Janki wait for Sherlyn at the hotel

As Sherlyn wakes Prithvi up, she loses her calm on him for relaxing when so much is happening around her. As they both talk to each other, Kritika arrives and asks what is Sherlyn doing in the room. Prithvi then makes an excuse stating that Sherlyn is teary-eyed because she was cutting onions. He then tells Kritika to leave them alone as they both need to have a private conversation. Later on, as Preeta, Janki and Srishti reach the hotel, they wait for Sherlyn. They get shocked at seeing Prithvi with Sherlyn. As Sherlyn enters the room, Preeta hides from her and tells her that she knows about Rishabh. Meanwhile, Sameer makes a fake call to Prithvi to distract him. Preeta then demands Rs 20 Crore from Sherlyn to ruin the evidence to which she says that she doesn't have so much money. Preeta then warns her that if she fails to do so, she will expose her in front of the Luthra family.