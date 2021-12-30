Kundali Bhagya 30th December 2021 Written Update: Rakhi Still Has Faith In Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 30 December 2021 episode begins with Preeta announcing that everyone will have to follow her rules and regulation and those who do not wish to do so can leave the house before she counts to three. As no one moves from their place, Preeta says that she is glad that they already accepted her as the owner of the house. She then orders Girish the house help to clean up the big room for her as she already knows Prithvi would have moved in it. Natasha then approaches Preeta and introduces herself to which Preeta hopes that she isn't like Sherlyn.

Kundali Bhagya 30 December 2021 Written Update

Preeta then orders Girish to sanitize the room first and get it ready soon as she will be shifting into the room tomorrow. She then informs that until then, she will be living in Karan's room. As she walks inside Karan's room, she gets emotional and revives old memories. She then thinks that though she was hurt all these years Karan's love for her healed her wounds in a moment. As the others think about Karan's condition, Sameer tells Natasha that he is happy to have Preeta instead of Prithvi ruling the house. On the other hand, Kareena tells everyone that Preeta took advantage of Mahesh's innocence and worries about how will the latter react when he will see this side of Preeta.

Preeta plans to bring back Kundali Bhagya of the family

Even Kritika agrees with Kareena and feels that they lost everything. Meanwhile, as Girish goes to clean the room, Prithvi tells him to leave and says that Preeta cannot throw him out of the room while on the other hand, Preeta talks to Mahesh's photo and assures him that she will bring back the kundali bhagya of the family and will prove that he is not mentally ill. later on, Sherlyn plans to send Natasha to Karan but tells her to stay away from Preeta. Natasha asks her whether she is afraid of Preeta to which she tells her to shut up. Sherlyn then says that she can not believe Preeta came back and now they will have been extra cautious while executing their plan as Preeta has the power to kick them out of the house. After a while, as Preeta goes to the basement to meet Mahesh, she runs into Rakhi. Rakhi tells her that she knows she is still the same and is just acting to be tough in front of everyone. She then asks Preeta to confess the same but the latter acts ignorant. Rakhi further says that she does not believe that Preeta got married to Karan for money and further reveals that nothing is hidden from a mother. She even asks Preeta to tell her the truth that she is faking it and assures that she will not let anybody know about it.

