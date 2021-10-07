Kundali Bhagya 7 October 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Deletes Proof From Preeta's Phone

Kundali Bhagya 7 October 2021 episode begins with Preeta telling Rishabh that Sherlyn and Prithivi are having an affair. Rishabh gets shocked after hearing this and asks Sherlyn to confess if that is true. He also warns her that if he gets proof against her, he will break all the relations.

Sherlyn then denies having any relationship with Prithvi to which Rishabh asks her to give proof of her innocence.

Kundali Bhagya 7 October 2021 episode written update

Prithvi deletes the video from Preeta’s phone

On the other hand, Karan calls Rishabh to help him with an event while Preeta walks towards her room to get her phone and show Rishabh the proof against Sherlyn and Prithvi that she had recorded earlier. Rishabh, meanwhile tells Karan that he is busy with something and cannot talk to him at present. Preeta then arrives and tells Rishabh that she has recorded the evidence in her phone. On the other hand, Prithvi heaves a sigh of relief as he manages to delete the video. He then fakes in front of Preeta and tells her not to lie. Preeta then tells Rishabh that she caught them red-handed last night and they both promised her that they will not continue their affair further. As she looks for the video, she finds that someone deleted it. She then accuses Prithvi and Sherlyn of it. Sherlyn then accuses Preeta of trying to break her marriage when Rishabh tells them to stop the argument. He yells at Preeta and later warns Sherlyn to stay away from him.

Prithvi threatens Preeta

As Rishabh leaves, Prithvi goes to Preeta and warns her that if she came in his way, he will ruin her life. She then tells him not to threaten her and decides to expose him in front of the family. Later on, Prithvi secretly meets Sherlyn and hugs her. He then tells her that they cannot meet for a few days otherwise somebody will doubt them. Sherlyn then tells him that she will create a negative image of Preeta in front of Rishabh. She then meets Rishabh and thanks him for trusting her. He then says that he trusts her to which Sherlyn gets relieved. Meanwhile, Rishabh thinks that he trusts Preeta and is unable to forget what she said. He then decides to keep an eye on Sherlyn and Prithvi.

Kundali Bhagya 7 October 2021 spoiler

Rishabh finds an earring in Prithvi's pocket after which he asks Sherlyn if she knows from where he found it. Sherlyn then says that he would have found it in the kitchen to which he says that he found it in Prithvi's pocket. He then says that this is the end of their relationship. On the other hand, Preeta cries in front of Rishabh while apologising to him.

Image: Twitter/@Kundalibhagyazee5