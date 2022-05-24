Shraddha Arya, who is among the popular TV stars courtesy of her performance in the currently running show Kundali Bhagya, revealed that she was robbed by her interior designer while she was not at home. The incident left her fans in shock.

Shraddha Arya accuses interior designer of robbing her house

Shraddha Arya recently took to her official Instagram handle and share a series of notes on her stories revealing how she was robbed by a conman. In the first slide, she shared the Instagram profile of the alleged interior designer named Siddharth Punjabi who allegedly robbed her. She then stated that he robbed her of the home material and ran away. She urged everyone to beware of the conman.

In the next slide, she expressed her grief and mentioned that the designer broke things in her house and even ran away with the fittings and other materials after she paid 95% of the amount.

While tagging Mumbai Police, she wrote,” Siddharth Punjabi. The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away (sic).”

Moreover, Shradhha Arya also mentioned that the designer allegedly stole all the electricals and sanitary fittings from the house after taking almost all the amount she paid. She added, “Stole all the electrical Sanitary fittings from the house after taking almost all the amount that was due towards him I'm still in shock that This happened He unabashedly and so blatantly did this with no one to fear from? You think You can hide by blocking me on Instagram?(sic)” She even shared close-up pictures of the man who conned her and revealed that he already deleted his Instagram account. Take a look: