'Kundali Bhagya' February 12 Written Update: Mahira Does Not Reach Court

Today's episode began with Mahira telling Sherlyn that she hated Preeta and she was happy that leaving Preeta in court, Karan coming to save her. Sherlyn said everything was against Preeta and Mahira just should not reach court on time. Judge asked Preeta’s lawyer that if Mahira misunderstood her and was about to withdraw the complaint against her then where was she.

Here is what happened

Preeta’s lawyer said Mahira still did not reach the court due to unknown reasons. Mahira’s lawyer said he had an eyewitness and already submitted one video proof too everything is against Preeta and asked the judge to give the punishment to Preeta. Sarla thought Karan promised that he will prove Preeta’s innocence but where did he disappear suddenly. On the other side, Mahira asked the goons to tie her to a chair. Immediately, Karan went there and tried to save Mahira from goons.

But one goon hit Karan on the head. In court, Preeta felt something bad happened to Karan and asked Sristy to call him. Mahira slapped the goon who attacked Karan. Sristy went outside to call Karan. Mahira’s lawyer said by diverting everyone’s attention Preeta was trying to run away from court. Preeta requested the police inspector to leave her for a few minutes because she felt Karan was in danger. Inspector said she was doing drama to run away. The judge ordered everyone to stay silent.

Rishab tried to go towards Preeta but Sherlyn told him that Karan reached court with Mahira. Luthra’s went outside to meet Karan and Mahira. Police took Preeta with them. Karan saw that and went behind Preeta. Ramona got worried about seeing Mahira in an unconscious state. Mahira came to consciousness and told that a few goons kidnapped her. Everyone was shocked on hearing her. Mahira thought where Sherlyn went. Sherlyn mocked Sarla and said Preeta will be jailed for sure. Sarla asked her not to take Preeta’s name and with this, the episode ended.

