Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

The Oscars 2020 had many awesome moments on the red carpet. But the one thing that stole everyone's attention is John Wick actor Keanu Reeves. Keanu Reeves did the sweetest thing possible by bringing his mother as his date to the Oscars. The fans of Keanu Reeves were assuming that the actor would make an appearance with his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant. But instead, Keanu Reeves surprised everyone by bringing his mother Patricia Taylor.

Netizens are very impressed by this gesture as the actor's mother has stood by his side since day one and she deserves to enjoy the biggest Hollywood night. For the event, Keanu Reeves and his mother are both in-sync as the two of them are sporting a suit. Keanu Reeves mother Patricia went for an all-white pantsuit and Keanu Reeves looked stunning wearing a black suit.

Check out the picture below

Keanu Reeves came to the #Oscars with his mum.



We have no choice but to stan. pic.twitter.com/t0NWTlOLoi — i-D (@i_D) February 10, 2020

This gesture by Keanu Reeves won everyone's heart on Twitter. Netizens reacted to this and adored how Reeves took his mother to this event. Here is a look at how some netizens have reacted to this.

AND HE LOVES HIS MOM 😩❤

Keanu: 1

Everyone at the Oscars: 0 https://t.co/CbuMyi4ahh — Sarah (@borhapsarah) February 10, 2020

keanu reeves bringing his mom to the #Oscars is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/mCMIPVMe1o — 𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚎. (@keanusre) February 10, 2020

Be like Keanu Reeves, make your mum your +1 pic.twitter.com/ap1FAuRvLf — ‏ً (@Ienscap) February 10, 2020

He is so cute with his mom. Still getting over my Keanu crush from Speed. https://t.co/j6Dp9hvocw — Tamara Robbins (@Tamara_Robbins) February 10, 2020

