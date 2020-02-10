'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra's Shocking Revelation About Kissing 4 Boys

Ayushmann Khurrana, upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is based on the topic of homosexuality and how it is treated in India. The actor has opened up about the time when he had to kiss a boy once. In an interview with a news portal, Ayushmann, who portrays one of the leads in the gay love story, said that he has kissed a boy in the past. It was during MTV Roadies when they were playing Truth and Dare when he was dared to kiss a boy and he went for it. Not just Ayushmann but also his co-star Jitendra has the experience of kissing boys in the past but as a disturbing part of ragging that unfortunately still happens in colleges.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Shares Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Did Not Want Sara To Be A Part Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Here's Why

Here is what Ayushmann said about Jitendra Kumar's kissing experience

Ayushmann kissed his co-star Jitendra Kumar in the song, Gabru from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Interestingly, his co-star Jitendra Kumar also shared the experience of kissing a guy in the past. Ayushmann revealed a disturbing incident that took place with Jitendra when he was studying in his engineering college. Jitendra told him about the incident which was rather shocking. Jitendra Kumar told Ayushmann that he was given a task to kiss four boys while he was studying in an engineering college.

The AndhaDhun actor added that he found this ridiculous. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his take on ragging and how he feels that it should be banned. The National award-winning actor also mentioned that ragging was not banned back in the day which is why Jitendra Khumar had to go ahead with the task assigned to him in college. Speaking about Jitendra Kumar, Ayushmann also said that he has done method acting before this film.

Speaking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushman added that the idea of a boy falling in love with a boy or a girl falling in love with another girl should not be a matter of concern as he believes that love should be treated as love. The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released a few days ago and has received a thunderous response from fans. The audience cannot wait for the movie to hit the silver screens.

Also Read: Must-See TV Locations In New York City Where Some Iconic Series Were Shot

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.