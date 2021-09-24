'Kundali Bhagya' September 24, 2021 Spoiler: The Luthras Learn About Smugglers Presence

Kundali Bhagya September 24, 2021 episode will depict a massive turn of events when the drug peddlers who were earlier hiding from everyone will come out and threaten the family. The episode will also reveal how Sarla will learn a shocking truth about Sonakshi while hearing her conversation with her father.

Read further ahead to know about Kundali Bhagya September 24, 2021 spoiler.

In the upcoming episode, as the drug peddlers continue to find a way to get the drugs out of the house, Preeta looks for Sarla. On the other hand, Sarla gets kidnapped by the goons who later hide her in a room. As Preeta walks around the house to find Sarla, the latter sees her but is unable to contact her as she is not fully conscious. Later, Sonakshi arrives in the same room and speaks to her father telling him about her plan to win Karan and the entire Luthra family. She also tells her father that she does not care about Pihu at all while Sarla listens to her conversation. Sonakshi further tells her father that she hopes that Pihu accepts her as her mother so that she can unite with Karan again.

As the Luthra family completes the prayer ceremony, they begin to distribute the sweets boxes to the guests while the goons watch their drugs being snatched away from their hands. They then decide that they will have to take a huge step to get their drugs back and then they fire a bullet in the air to threaten the guests. As everyone gets scared with the bullet firing, Rakhi, Karan, Preeta, Mahesh and Rishabh realise that the artists who were roaming about in the house were actually drug peddlers. The goons later threaten everyone to keep the boxes away and even catch Pihu to blackmail the family. As everyone gets worried about Pihu, Sonakshi feels that she can win everyone’s trust by saving Pihu. She then thinks of a plan to earn the love and trust of the family by risking her life in order to save Pihu. Will Sonakshi be able to save Pihu from the smugglers and will she be able to win the heart of Preeta and Karan?

