Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 17: Rishabh And Karan's Spat Over Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a popular Indian television show that airs on Zee TV. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, another popular drama show that airs on the same network. Read on to know more about Kundali Bhagya written update:

Previously on Kundali Bhagya:

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Kareena continued to insult Preeta while waiting for the police to show up. Karan asked Preeta why she wanted to stop his engagement. Preeta said she wanted to get revenge on Karan and that she didn’t want any other girl to go through what she had to. When the police showed up to arrest Preeta, Karan stopped them. He went to collect his engagement ring from Preeta, who demanded that the police take her away right away. Preeta phoned Sarla from the police station asking for help. Karan hesitated to put the ring on Mahira’s hand.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 12, 2019 | Mahira Gets Suspicious Of Shrishti

Kundali Bhagya December 17 episode

In last night’s episode, Karan recollected all his memories with Preeta before putting the ring on Mahira’s finger. He remembered how Preeta insulted him that day and he put the ring on Mahira’s finger. Mahira also rushed to put a ring on his finger to complete the ceremony. Rakhi gave Karan sweets but he didn’t look happy. Mahira was also too happy to see how upset Karan was.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 16, 2019: Karan And Mahira To Get Engaged?

Sarla went to the police station and found Preeta and Srishti at the location. She looked sternly at them but then decided to speak to the police first. The police taunted her saying that Preeta and Srishti tried to break someone’s engagement. Sarla said he doesn’t know the whole story so he should not speak. Sarla paid the bail and freed her daughters but she then decided to teach them a lesson at home.

Sarla prevented Preeta and Srishti from going to jail. Mahira was happy about her engagement. She asked her mother Ramona to not inform her father about it. Ramona was not too happy with Karan’s engagement. Mahira didn’t listen to her. Rishabh scolded Karan for not stopping the police from taking Preeta away. Karan refused to accept his mistake and Rishabh decided that he cannot take Karan’s side anymore.

Preeta cried at home in bed. Srishti apologised for what happened that night. The next morning, Sarla refused to talk to Preeta or Srishti but they both managed to convince her that they did nothing wrong. Preeta’s neighbour came home with a wedding card. She began taunting Preeta about her failed marriage to Karan and then Prithvi. How will Preeta respond? Stay tuned to find out.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.