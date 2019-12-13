Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 12, 2019 | Mahira Gets Suspicious Of Shrishti

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 12, 2019-

Kundali Bhagya Written Update for December 12

Last night’s episode of Kundali Bhagya began as Ramona come out from Sameer’s room. She looked very awkward when she bumped into Karina. Ramona shared that Sameer is a spoiled boy as she saw Sameer with two different girls on the bed. But, Karina didn’t believe her. Then she became suspicious that it must be Shrishti who had come to call off Karan and Mahira’s engagement. On the other hand, Karan shared with Preetam that Preeta and his brother can understand him well, but, he also shared that Preeta had broken his trust. Preeta got into tears as she didn’t get any chance to prove that she didn’t break his heart. Karan also advised Preetam not to love the girl whom he hated as he will have a heartbreak. After that, Preeta left from there. But, she saw Karina and Ramona coming up that way. So she ran backwards and bumped into Karan again. Karina told Karan that Shrishti had disguised as a Japanese girl. Preeta got tensed as she learnt that Karina had identified Shrishti and she would now humiliate Shrishti a lot. Ramona was confident that if Shrishti was there, Preeta also must be there. Karan became doubtful that Preetam might be telling Preeta everything.

Karina got very furious on Preeta and Shrishti as she felt that Preeta wanted a share in their property. Karina asked Preetam to go back to work. She was determined to humiliate Preeta and Shrishti a lot. While Karina and Ramona moved ahead in search of Shrishti and Preeta, Preetam requested Karan not to scold the sisters. When Karina and Ramona went to Mahira’s room, by mistake Karan asked for Preeta instead of Mahira. But, they didn’t find anyone there so all of them decided to go to Sameer’s room. Shrishti managed to bring Sameer to the same room where she had locked Mahira. She tried to make Sameer regain consciousness, but unfortunately, Mahira got conscious. Shrishti told her that she had kidnapped Mahira so that she cannot do the engagement. Mahira became suspicious that it is Shrishti, but, Shrishti tells her that her name is Sushi. Mahira started calling someone for help, but, Shrishti wraps her mouth with a cloth. Shrishti then revealed her real identity but also reminded Mahira that Karan is already married to Preeta.

She told Mahira that no one will be able to find her in that room so they all will assume that Mahira backed out from the engagement. Shrishti also asked Mahira to convince her family that she didn’t want to get engaged to Karan by writing a letter and keeping it in Mahira’s room. Shrishti then went to Mahira’s room. On the other hand, Karan came to Sameer’s room but he didn’t find Preeta. He again asked Karina about Preeta which upsets Ramona. Karina told Karan that Ramona had seen Shrishti so Preeta also must be there. Karan left from there. Meanwhile, Shrishti started writing a letter on behalf of Mahira revealing that she doesn’t want to get engaged to Karan as he is already married to Preeta. In the meantime, Karina was determined to teach a lesson to Preeta and Shrishti once she finds them. Stay tuned.

