Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 16, 2019: Karan And Mahira To Get Engaged?

The previous episode of Kundali Bhagya ended with Mahira being captured. Later, Preeta tied up Mahira's mouth to refrain her from seeking help. After that, Preeta and Shrishti were about to leave the house when Kareena Bua stopped them. To Preeta's disappointment, her identity gets revealed to everyone in the house. An angry and frustrated Karan is seeing getting more firm on his decision of engagement with Mahira. On the other side, Rishabh and Rakhi were seen trying to defend Preeta and Shristi. They tried to speak of how the two girls never intended on hurting Mahira.

A plot twist was seen as Mahira smartly escaped and revealed how she was held captive by Preeta and Shristi. A deeply upset Kareena Bua decided to call upon the police only to be stopped by Preeta who takes the blame on herself. She spoke of her intentions on trying to stop Karan from getting engaged to Mahira. In the next episode, Karan demanded answers from Preeta on her behaviour. Preeta spoke of the same pain she wished to inflict upon Karan that he had inflicted previously on her.

Kundali Bhagya: Will Karan hurt Preeta and really get engaged to Mahira?

Kareena Bua insulted both Preeta and Shrishti for their behaviour. Janki tried to save the two girls from going to jail. The police arrived and tried to take both the girls away. Preeta in her defence spoke of how she never intended to hurt Mahira and wanted her to be happy. Karan stopped the police to speak to Preeta. He slipped out her engagement ring. The two girls at the police station called Sarla up for help. Sarla decided on trying her best to bring her daughters out of jail. On the other hand, a determined Karan was seen finding difficulties to slip the engagement ring on Mahira's hand.

