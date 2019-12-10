Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 9: Preeta Finds Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 6: Karan Reveals Truth Behind Preeta's Wedding

Kundali Bhagya December 9

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan tells Rakhi that Prithvi and Preeta’s wedding was called off. Rishabh confirms that there were problems in the hall. Preeta weeps in her room seeing Karan’s photo from the engagement. Prithvi visits her house and takes credit for calling the fire brigade and ambulance at the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall. Preeta gets a phone call from her friend saying she needs Preeta’s help in preparing the food for Karan’s engagement. Preeta finds out that Srishti is at the Luthra house already and goes to find her.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Fame Ruhi Chaturvedi's 'Choro Tho Gayo' Moment With Husband

In last night’s episode, Srishti ruins Mahira’s face with the make up she wore. Mahira goes to the bathroom to clean her face. Srishti waits outside to find an excuse to delay Mahira when she stepped outside the bathroom. Mahira was appalled Srishti from the bathroom but she was pretending to be Japanese and acted like she didn’t understand a word.

Preeta then enters the house as a waiter and began looking for Srishti. Preeta conceals her face to avoid looking at Karan but he follows her. Prithvi, in Sarla’s room, regrets giving her the pill which gave her a heart attack. He felt if Sarla was alright, he would have married Preeta again.

Srishti then locks Mahira in the bathroom to stop the engagement. While avoiding Karan, Preeta turns and bumps into him, spilling juice on Karan’s clothes. Preeta then apologises. Then Karan asks her name and she introduces herself, before realising her mistake and saying Preetam. Karan doubts it was actually Preeta. Srishti hears that Mahira is done cleaning up. She plays loud music and locks Mahira in the bathroom so no one could hear her. Karan enjoys his time talking to the waiter. He meets his mother Rakhi who asks him if he was happy with the engagement. Karan was surprised that he was actually feeling happy but didn’t know the reason. With that, the episode concludes. Will Karan realise he is talking to Preeta?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.