Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 6: Karan Reveals Truth Behind Preeta's Wedding

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 6, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya written update December 6:

In the last episode of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Preeta taking care of Sarla while Shrishti goes out to stop Karan’s engagement without telling anyone about it. Preeta’s neighbour gets the catering contract for the engagement and she asks for Preeta’s to help her with some utensils. On reaching the engagement venue, the neighbour finds Shrishti entering the house hiding from everyone. Shrishti directly goes to Sameer’s room and suggests that they should hide the wedding ring so that the engagement can be stopped. While on the other hand, Karan texts Preeta saying he misses her.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 5: Will Preeta Stop Karan's Engagement With Mahira?

Further in the episode, it is seen that Mahira gets angry with the stylist and argues with her to fix her look or else she will not go to the engagement. Shrishti takes up the opportunity and disguises herself into a Japanese woman. Rakhi confronts Shrishti but fails to recognize her and takes her to Mahira's room. While Mahira fires her real stylist and Shrishti immediately takes her place. But Mahira looks unconvinced that Shrishty is the actual stylist but later agrees with her to do her look.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 4: Karan Go Ahead With The Engagement?

Later, Karan is seen hiding in his father’s room. Karan confesses to his father Mahesh, who is in a coma, that he burnt a part of the Kumkum Bhagya hall with Rishabh to stop Preeta’s wedding. He also tells Mahesh that he does not want to marry Mahira. Meanwhile, Rakhi enters the room and finds Karan crying for Mahesh. She tells Karan that she was unhappy at first because Karan was getting married while Preeta was not. But now that Preeta is married to Prithvi, Rakhi says she is happy to get Karan engaged to Mahira.

Karan reveals the truth to Rakhi that Preeta is not married to anyone. The upcoming promos of Kundali Bhagya suggest more drama and emotions are in store for viewers. Will Rakhi find out that Karan stopped Preeta’s wedding in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya?

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 3: Karan Sets The Wedding Mandap On Fire

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 2: Sherlyn Knocks Out Prithvi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.