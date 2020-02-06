Kundali Bhagya Written Update For Feb 6: Karan Asked Mahira To Take Her Complain Back

The episode began with Sarla saying that she knew that Preeta believed the fact that Karan would come to save her. She also believed that Karan knew she was not capable of doing anything. But Preeta was her daughter so she would do each and everything possible to get her released from jail as they could not rely on Karan entirely for the solution.

Sara Ali Khan Says Women Are More Vocal About Physical Intimacy Than Before

Here is what happened

Mahira was in her room when Karan came to the door. She asked him why he was standing outside as he should have come in. He explained to her that he should have talked about it earlier. He wanted to ask her to take back the case filed against Preeta. Mahira was shocked and asked him the reason. She told him that she had never barred him from doing anything but he should understand the complications in this case as she had not even asked anything from him because she was the victim and Preeta had pushed her in front the truck. She also knew the reason behind why Preeta and Karan could not get married and Mahira wanted him to understand that she does not want anything bad to happen between Karan and Mahira because of Preeta.

Sherlyn was walking in the hall thinking that she was the only one who hated the Luthra’s and now has Mahira on her side, whom she will use as a puppet. She planned to take revenge from everyone who once hated her as she has made plans to control everyone. Karan entered his room and was jumping on the bed is constantly thinking of the moments spent with Preeta. Whereas she was also thinking of him.

Kamal Haasan Announces His Digital Debut, Fascinated To Explore 'content Creation'

He was not able to control his emotions remembering how he used to tease Preeta and in that process started loving her. He remembered when he used to come near Preeta. Preeta was thinking what Sherlyn said and wondered if Karan was really marrying Mahira as what she saw in his eyes was really different so how can he marry her and with this the episode ended.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.