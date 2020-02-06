Sara Ali Khan Says Women Are More Vocal About Physical Intimacy Than Before

Sara Ali Khan who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want. The podcast is hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan and she has invited many leading names from the industry to talk about numerous things. In the recent episode of What Do Women Want, Kareena sat down with her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan.

This is what Sara Ali Khan thinks about physical intimacy & modern relationships

On the topic of modern-day relationships, Kareena asked what according to Sara Ali Khan was the major difference between a relationship today and what it was before 20 years. On this, Sara replied saying that in today's date, the women have become more vocal about their needs. Sara also added that back then, there was a shyness in women which was said to be the accepted behaviour in the society.

The actor further added that as of today, the women have become more open about their needs, the women are not scared of expressing themselves. She added that this could be the result of financial independence, emotional independence and confidence.

Talking about physical intimacy, Sara Ali Khan said that it is not something that the women want more today than they did in the past, and the awareness surrounding the subject of physical intimacy. According to her, there is more acceptance to be able to speak openly about physical intimacy today than there was back then.

Even though Sara Ali Khan is Kareena's stepmother, the two of them are known to be sharing a fantastic bond. In the recent episode, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed what women want from their partners. This was the reason why Kareena invited Sara as she is an open-minded woman from the new generation.

