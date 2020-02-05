Kamal Haasan Announces His Digital Debut, Fascinated To Explore 'content Creation'

Kamal Haasan has worked in several brilliant movies over the years. After his successful career in films, the actor has now announced that he will soon be making his digital debut. The actor has not yet revealed the platform but he has only announced that he will be collaborating with Banijay Asia for his first-ever digital project.

Recently, Kamal Haasan took to his social media account to make an announcement regarding his digital venture. Haasan in his tweet mentioned that he was happy to be entering the world of content creation along with Deepak Dhar, Banijay Asia and Turmeric Media. The actor also mentioned that he has always believed in storytelling and his digital debut project is just another attempt to make sure that the best stories reach a wider audience.

Here is a look at Kamal Haasan's tweet

In a series of firsts, happy to announce that I’m entering the fascinating world of content creation with @deepak30000,@banijayasia & @turmericmediaTM #RMahendran.I've always believed in telling stories & this is just another step to get the best stories to the biggest audiences! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 4, 2020

On the work front, actor Kamal Haasan is currently busy producing his upcoming film with Shankar. The film is reportedly a sequel to 1996 released film Indian. The film went on floors mid-2019 and it was postponed for a while because of Kamal Haasan's minor surgery.

Reportedly, the film's shooting schedule in Chennai will be commenced by the second week of February. Also, director Shankar has planned on shooting some important sequences during the Chennai schedule. Actors Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivekh have been roped in for this film. These actors are expected to join the Chennai shooting schedule of the film soon.

