'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 3, 2020: Preeta Wants To Do Her Griha Pravesh

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show went off-air in mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on-air. Here is the written update for Kundali Bhagya’s episode that aired on September 3, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update Sept 3

Kundali Bhagya Sept 3 episode starts as Karan asks Preeta about what is happening in his house and why did she bring the NGO personal. Then, the NGO personnel tells everyone that Preeta is going to fulfill her Griha Pravesh as she has been married to the son of this family. The entire Luthra family introduces themselves to the NGO personal. Ramona tells them that she knows about what they do and they are not doing the right thing. But, the NGO personal does not listen to her and asks who is Preeta’s mother in law.

Further in Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Karina also gets mad at Preeta and goes towards Rakhi mentioning that she is her mother in law and she loves Preeta. But, Rakhi says that she is not Preeta’s mother in law. Preeta goes towards Karina and mentions that Karina talks angrily and has a very bad attitude but all the relations are because of Preeta as she is also Karina’s relative. Preeta moves towards dadi and explains that she is the elder of the house and everything in this house happens because of her.

Then, Preeta tells the NGO personal that they can witness how rudely Karan talks to her as he is saying awful things in front of them all and they should comprehend what he will be like when they are not with her. The NGO personal says that Karan should be more careful with Preeta now. Karina steps in and says that how could they say this and that they should leave the house. The people from NGO say that she should calm down and dadi stops her. The NGO personal says that all of them should focus on strengthening their relations rather than stopping Karina as it is not a solution to anything that is happening in the house. Maira also demands that they all leave their house and Sherlin responds to the NGO personal saying that even dadi doesn’t like Preeta.

