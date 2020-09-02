Kundali Bhagya Written Update for September 1, 2020: Sarla Asks Preeta To Leave Her House

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is telecasted on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 01, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The episode starts as Sarla asks Preeta that if she came to know about Maira and Sherlin’s plan of kill Mahesh then why did she not tell any of the family members and why did she decide to get married instead. Preeta explains that she did try to tell everyone and at least to Karan that they both were planning all of this but, she knew that no one from the family would believe her. Sarla takes Preeta’s hand saying that she thinks that no one would believe her and wouldn’t listen to her, but that’s not the case. Sarla is upset about the fact that Preeta went ahead and did what Sarla had stopped her from doing and got married to the boy of the same family who refuses to accept any of her sacrifices.

Sarla asks Preeta why did she take such a big step of marrying Karan when she knows that it will have a bad result. Sarla exclaims that she does not have any place for Preeta inside her house anymore and suggested that she should leave. Janki tries to make Sarla understand that she should not do this to Preeta as she is not that kind of a mother. But, Sarla stops Janki and says that she should not talk in-between her and her daughter and if Janki is feeling so worried then she too should leave the house with Preeta. Everyone is shocked at Sarla’s decision.

Later, when Sarla calms down, she apologizes to Preeta for being so rude and says that Preeta is all that she has. Sarla explains Preeta that she should never do anything that would ruin her reputation as that is all one has and if she lets anyone destroy it then they would keep humiliating her again and again. Sarla says that she has faced a lot of struggles in her life. She explains Preeta that should not be weak as her mission is a lot bigger than what she thinks it is.

