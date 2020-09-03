'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 2: Preeta Approaches A Women's NGO

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show went off-air in mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on-air after a gap of three months. Here is the written update for Kundali Bhagya’s episode that aired on September 2, 2020. Read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update for Sept 2 episode

Kundali Bhagya latest episode starts as Sarla asks Preeta about why did she not think of even one reason before she got married to Karan. Sarla says that she loves her family a lot and asks Preeta that why did she have to risk her life in order to save the Luthra family, who say such mean things to her that she comes crying to her mother in the end. Sarla exclaims that nothing that Sherlin and Maira say can mean anything true. She also mentions that Preeta cannot trust Karan as he is not a good person but it is Preeta's goodness that she has married him only to save his father from the danger.

Prithvi gets very angry, loses his control and starts trashing the house. He says that Karan is the one who left Preeta on the road. Sarla apologizes to Prithvi but he says that he doesn’t need her apology as he has already been ridiculed in the society. He says that his own family members and friends have started making fun of him and he cannot bear that anymore. Prithvi says that Karan had challenged him and he lost but still Karan has not yet accepted Preeta as his wife. Listening to this Sarla gets very angry and asks Janki to throw Prithvi out of the house. Prithvi is not ready to leave and tells Janki that if she doesn’t stop she will once again get hurt.

Karan asks Preeta the reason she came to their house. The members of the NGO also enter Karan’s house and the entire Luthra family is shocked to see them and come to stand beside Karan. Preeta says that these people protect the rights of a woman in the society, so she has come here to take her right to be the wife of Karan and the daughter-in-law of their family.

