'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Dadi Says She Will Never Forgive Preeta

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 18, 2020

Today's episode began with Dadi saying that Arora’s are always the reason for Luthra’s sadness. Dadi said that Rakhi is so good by heart that is why she thinks everyone is good like her but in reality that is not true. Dadi asked Rakhi to forget Preeta and to keep in mind that Preeta was the reason for Mahesh’s condition. Rakhi said that if Preeta had done something wrong to her son Karan then she would have forgiven her but she hurt Mahesh so she would never forgive Preeta.

Ramona said finally Luthra's understood that Preeta was a cunning girl. Rakhi said she did not think Preeta would change like that one day. Dadi asked Rakhi to forget that Preeta was a good person once upon a time. Kareena said Preeta was never a good person she just acted like a good person to get hold of their properties. Sherlyn thought Rishab was also not able to defend Preeta in front of his family and praised herself for her plan.

Preeta said that she would never enter Luthra house ever again. She also decided that she will keep all the love she has for them in her heart and she would never express it. She thought to herself why bad things were happening to her even though she was thinking about everyone's good. Sristy said that she was able to understand Preeta’s pain and asked her to not cry. She said after Sherlyn and Mahira’s entry only their relation with Luthra’s changed and with this, the episode ended.

