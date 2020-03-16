Kundali Bhagya written Update For March 16, 2020: Sherlyn Says Preeta Pushed Mahesh

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 16, 2020

Today's episode began with Luthra's getting worried after seeing Mahesh. Rishab asked how Mahesh fell down. Mahira said that Preeta pushed Mahesh from upstairs. Sherlyn praised Mahira in her head and thought that destiny too was helping them to trap Preeta which is why she reached there at the exact time.

Karan came there and asked how it all happened. Mahira put the blame on Preeta. Preeta said that she did not push Mahesh. Sherlyn asked how Preeta could do something like this with Mahesh. The Luthras took Mahesh to the hospital. Sristy thought about who planned to trap Preeta. Preeta asked Sristy to reach home and she left for the hospital.

At the hospital, Rishab and Karan fought with the receptionist because she told them that the neurosurgeon was not available. At that time Preeta brought one neurosurgeon with her and he treated Mahesh. Rishab consoled Dadi as she started crying and asked her to pray for Mahesh. Seeing Sristy, Preeta asked what was she doing there instead of going to Sarla. Sristy said that she would stay silent and requested Preeta to let her stay at the hospital.

Preeta said they were misunderstanding her, she did not push Mahesh. Sherlyn said that Preeta only pushed Mahesh in order to stop Karan and Mahira’s marriage. Rishab asked Sherlyn to be quiet. Karan said that he made a mistake by trusting Preeta. Preeta fought back saying that she tried to separate Karan and Mahira for sure. She was shocked because Karan thought she could push Mahesh. Karan recalled how he blamed Preeta once, and with this, the episode ended.

