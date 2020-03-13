Kundali Bhagya Written Update For March 13: Mahira Overhears Preeta And Karan Talking

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 13, 2020

The episode began with Karan telling Preeta that he wanted to tell her something important. Preeta overheard this conversation and she was curious to know what was the important thing that Karan wanted to tell Preeta. Mahira decided that she will approach Preeta and ask her about the thing that Karan told her. Mahira went to Preeta and asked her what important thing Karan told her. To this Preeta replied saying that it was a private conversation between husband and wife. Preeta also told her to stay out of their personal matters. Mahira got very angry after listening to Preeta's reply.

On the other hand, Sherlyn went to Mahesh's room where she wanted to do something that will worsen his condition. But she was shocked to see that Mahesh was already awake. Mahesh saw Sherlyn in his room. Mahesh promised Sherlyn that he will reveal her truth to the entire Luthra family. Sherlyn was left shocked after listening to Mahesh and she shouted in shock. Listening to Sherlyn's scream, the Luthra family went running towards Mahesh's room.

Sarla was preparing to play Holi with Geeta and Srishti. Geeta shared her Holi plans with Sarla. Sarla started looking for Srishti and Preeta. Later Sarala headed towards Srishti and Preeta's room and was shocked to not find them in their room. Sarla was upset after knowing that Preeta went to celebrate Holi with the Luthras and with this, the episode ended.

