Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 25, 2019: Sarla Refuses To Serve The Luthras

In the hall, Karan and Preeta crossed each other’s paths. Sarla, Preeta, and Shrishty left from the scene. But Sarla went back to the hall again. Shrishty told Bijee that Karan had booked the hall by cheating. Meanwhile, Karan pretended to be happy for the Mehendi ceremony. But he left the dance suddenly. Then, Sarla entered the hall. She noticed them all dancing on the beats. She then got furious and asked them to stop the music. She asked them to leave the hall but Karina took Sarla aside. She revealed that they have made a legal contract for the booking which shocked Sarla. Karina asked Sarla to serve them as they served to their customers. But Sarla refused to do so. Karina was also motivated in making Sarla serve her like servants. Sarla then went back home. She revealed that Luthras booked the hall by cheating. She took the cash to throw it on Luthras to get them out of the hall. Meanwhile, Karina told Ramona about the incidence that happened in the mall and the reason behind booking down the market hall.

Sarla, by then, came up with the cash. Karina told her that she has booked the hall with double money. She also asked Sherlyn to check where Rakhee and Mahira were. Ramona found out that the cash given by Sarla is short. Sarla told them that the rest of the money was spent on the decoration. Karina asked Sarla to return her the entire money immediately. Sarla told her that she would return the money the next day. Karina reminded her about the contract Sarla had signed. Karina explained that the contract is non-negotiable. Sarla became furious. She threatened to sue Karina. Karina, in turn, threatened her to close her hall forever. Shrishty defended Sarla. Sarla then told Karina to continue with the function but refused to serve them. Karan overheard the same. He wanted Preeta to be present there. Sarla went back home. She got disappointed as Luthras cheated on them. Shrishty shared that they cannot cancel the booking as per the legal contract which shocked everyone.

Sarla was hurt, after which Preeta consoles her. She asked Sarla not to worry much and treated Luthras like any other client. Sarla blamed herself for taking the booking without meeting the client for extra money. Preeta consoled her. Sarla told Shrishty and Preeta not to go there but Sarla broke inside to see Preeta’s pain. Bijee went to make her calm down. Sarla got furious with Karan for cheating on Preeta every time. She felt guilty for not being able to keep Preeta happy. Bijee asked Sarla not to let her tears to be noticed by Preeta, which will keep her in pain. She also told Sarla that fate is not with them right now but everything will be fine.





