'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Has Been The Lead In These Shows; See List

Shraddha Arya is the star face of the currently running show, Kundali Bhagya. In the year 2004, she appeared on a reality show, India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj, which is a talent show for aspiring actors. The winner gets a lead role in a film. Having acted in several regional language films, Shraddha Arya got her breakthrough on the small screen in the Hindi language show, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She was well-received by the audience and, following that, she has been the lead actor in many serials. Here is a list of the actor’s top three shows:

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki

The show starred Shraddha Arya in the lead along with Sudeep Sahir portraying the characters of Lakshmi and Arjun respectively. Lakshmi, ever since her childhood, has a dream of getting married to Arjun, a rich boy whom she has seen only once when he was nine years old. Arjun, when he meets Lakshmi, falls in love with her. But upon discovering that she wants to get married to him only because he rich, befriends her under the disguise of Ajay and pretends to be a middle-class boy.

Tumhari Paakhi

The show stars Shraddha along with Mohammed Iqbal Khan as Paakhi and Anshuman respectively. The story revolves around Anshuman and Paankhi who were arranged to get married when they were kids. But as the grow up, Anshuman marries a girl of his choice. She dies and leaves him with a son. Later, he marries Paakhi under the pressure of society. Paakhi, brought up with traditional values, is able to win over his love.

Dream Girl

The show starred Shraddha Arya alongside Sudeep Sahir as main leads. The show television drama revolved around two girls who fight to win the title of Dream Girl. The Dream Girl title is given to a girl who has great acting skills and is loved by the audience across India.

