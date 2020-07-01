Lalbaugcha Raja 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19; Vikrant Massey, Karan Wahi & Others React

Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous and biggest idol of Lord Ganapati in Mumbai. It is kept at Lalbaug for 11 days during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. However, this year, the organizers have decided to cancel the event due to the global pandemic. Instead, the organizers will set up a blood donation camp and an awareness camp to promote plasma donation. Celebrities such as Vikrant Massey, Karan Wahi and others have applauded the decision. Read to know more.

Lalbaugcha Raja cancelled due to global pandemic

For the first time in 87 years, the Lalbaugcha Raja festivities will not be held. Even though many actors visit the place to seek blessings of Lord Ganpati, they do understand that gathering of many people at one place is not the best thing to do at the moment, even if it is for a holy festival. Indian television and Bollywood actor, Vikrant Massey has taken to his official Twitter handle to thank the committee of Lalbaugcha Raja for making this wide decision and urges fans to follow the same.

Thank you to the Trust & Committee of #LalbaugchaRaja for rising to the occasion & probably setting a precedent for other institutions to follow suit in these trying times. 🙏🏼❤️



I bow my head in reverence to the Mighty Ganpati Bappa for mercy & peace! 🙏🏼 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) July 1, 2020

Other actors like Karan Wahi and Dalljiet Kaur have also spoken about the matter. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Karan Wahi put forth his opinion regarding the cancellation of Lalbaucha Raja. He said that, according to him, saving lives and keeping people safe is the highest priority right now. He said that he is glad that it has come from the biggest Ganesh Chaturthi Mandal in the city. He concluded by saying that he hopes people understand the need of the hour and act wisely like they always have.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Dalljiet Kaur was also asked for a candid chat with a lead entertainment daily. During the candid chat when Dalljiet Kaur was asked about her opinion on the decision made, she said that she thinks it is in fact a lovely initiative. Lalbaugcha Raja has always continued to give so many blessings over these years and many devotees believe he has showered them with happiness for years.

Dalljiet Kaur said that she hopes everyone will follow the king as an example, referring to the phrase "when the king says, the kingdom will follow". She is extremely happy and proud of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2020 committee's decision.

Popular television actor, Vatsal Sheth was also asked about his opinion regarding the cancellation. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Vatsal Sheth said that it is a great decision. He said that the health and safety of the devotees come first, and he is sure even Bappa would want the same.

