Actor Arvind Kumar No More, Confirms Lapataganj Co-star Rohitashv Gour

Arvind Kumar, who played a key role in the TV show Lapataganj, died of a heart attack a few days ago. His co-star Rohitashv Gour confirmed the news to Republic Digital. Kumar was on his way to the shoot location when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

2 things you need to know

Arvind Kumar played the role of Chaurasia in Lapataganj.

He died on his way to a shoot.

Rohitashv Gour on Arvind Kumar's death

Gour said he was on the set of his current show when he received the news. "He died a few days ago. He was on his way to shoot location when he suffered a heart attack. People were stressed during pandemic. For him life was returning to normal when this happened. I was on the set of his current show Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai when I came to know about the passing away of Arvind," the actor said.

(Arvind Kumar (L) in a still from Lapataganj | Image: Instagram)

Vinod Goswami asks fans to help Arvind Kumar's family

TV actor Vinod Goswami also shared a post on his Facebook handle and urged the netizens to help the late actor's family by donating money to financially help his young daughters. He shared a photo of Kumar and posted a message in Hindi. It loosely translated to, "He is my friend and actor Arvind Kumar. He died yesterday because of heart attack, and he is a father of young daughters. I request you to help the family, as Kumar was the sole earner." He also shared the bank account number.

The late actor was last seen in the Marathi TV show Kahe Diya Pardes (2016-18). In the show, he played the role of Chaube Mama alongside Meera Joshi, the late Shahnawaz Pradhan and Nikhil Raut