Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor Reveals The Reason Behind Opting For A Captive Reality Show

As Ekta Kapoor appeared on her reality tv show, Lock Upp, she interacted with the contestants as well as the host of the show, Kangana Ranaut. Ekta recently dropped in a video clip from the latest episode of the show that depicted one of the contestants pouring their heart out on the camera. While referring to the video, she explained the reason behind opting for a captive reality show despite having other popular reality shows on television.

Take a look at what she stated.

Ekta Kapoor explains the reason behind creating the show Lock Upp

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip from the latest episode of her show, Lock Upp in which Munawar Faruqui was seen opening up his heart and revealing a traumatic incident from his childhood during a segment on the show. As the comedian narrates an emotional story about how he lost his mother and how he still regrets not being able to save her, Ekta Kapoor pens a note in the caption while referring to the scene and revealed the reason why she chose to make a captive reality show when already a show like this is running on TV.

The caption read, "When ppl asked me why captive reality when an awesome show is already ther with an awesome host on @colorstv ..we felt ther is so much more to captive we can dowithreality ! #lockupp s most fav innovation is its secret reveal to stay safe ( also d daily news) ! Captive reality is about voyerism seeing marginalised quirky ppl reveal their darkness aggression n feeling better about ourselves ! But like Divya said we all have darkness n bad parts when d camera is not on so why judge …the secrets r meant to lighten d accused of guilt n make there journey more relatable ! Our past is our trauma n we r d outcome of it! Let’s not judge !" (sic)

More about Lock Upp

Hosted by the Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the reality TV show titled Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel! is created by Ekta Kapoor. The show began premiering on ALTBalaji and MX Player on 27 February 2022 and soon became one of the loved shows by the audience. The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

