'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Zeeshan Khan Threatening Azma Fallah; 'Unacceptable

Actor and host Kangana Ranaut has been garnering many laurels for her fierce attitude and no-filter arguments with contestants on one of the most-watched reality shows, Lock Upp. From the Queen actor's judgements to shocking revelations by the contestants, the show's intriguing content is being loved by fans and followers across the country.

Now, as per the latest development, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an incident on the show wherein contestant Zeeshan Khan threatened Azma Fallah with violence.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Zeeshan Khan hitting Azma Fallah

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut, who has always been vocal about women's rights, wrote, "Violence is unacceptable". She wrote in one of her IG stories, "@ektakapoor @zulfizak @altbalaji @mxplayer I have noted the incident between Zeeshan Khan & Azma Fallah in Lock Upp that happened yesterday and I strongly believe that any kind of violence against women is completely unacceptable."

About the incident

Recently, Zeeshan threatened Azma with physical violence by telling her that he will break her mouth with a hammer after she made some comment about his girlfriend Reyhna. Soon after this, Fallah emptied Zeeshan's bag of protein powder, after which he pushed her twice, as Payal Rohatgi came between them and told him not to hit her. Later, after Azma challenged him to hit her, he snatched the broom from her hands and pushed it towards her, hitting her in the eye. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Zeeshan has threatened Azma as earlier too he had said that he will break the latter's jaw and tear her apart. Watch video here:

Zeeshan did physical violence with KVB and Azma during the task also tried to destroy property of the Jail later Queen gave him punishment of crouching and apologizing 50 times to Azma .#ZeeshanKhan #AzmaFallah#KaranvirBohra #LockUPPpic.twitter.com/TVYC82ZQhW — Lock UPP Updates (@LockUPPFeed) April 17, 2022

More about Lock Upp

Recently, actor and Roadies winner, Prince Narula entered Lock Upp as a challenger. Soon after his entry, he got involved in an intense argument with Azma Fallah after the latter took a dig at his past relationship with Nora Fatehi. Soon after this, Prince lost his cool and said, "Don't go personal, I am a married man, if you'll keep doing this, I'll throw your bags out of the jail." Watch the video here:

The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

