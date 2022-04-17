'Lock Upp': Ekta Kapoor Reveals Top 5 Favourite Contestants As ALTBalaji Completes 5 Years

As the popular OTT giant, ALTBalaji is celebrating its 5th anniversary, Ekta Kapoor appeared on the trending reality TV show, Lock Upp and celebrated the same in a different way.

The TV Czarina interacted with the contestants of the show and spilled beans on who she considered her top five favourite contestants. Furthermore, she even extended her feedback to some of them while sharing her inputs to up their game.

Ekta Kapoor reveals her 5 favourite Lock Upp contestants

As Alt Balaji recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared the thrilling promo of the upcoming Lock Upp episode, it depicted Ekta Kapoor sharing screen space with the host, Kangana Ranaut as they both interacted with the contestants of the show. In addition, Kangana Ranaut shared that Lock Upp had surpassed 300 million streams.

Furthermore, Ekta continued by revealing her top five favourite contestants by stating that Payal Rohatgi was ‘sabse badass kaidi’ while adding her to the top of her list. She then referred to Mandana Karimi as her second favourite followed by Anjali Arora as her third preference.

She then mentioned that Zeeshan Khan was next on the list followed by Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui on number five. She even expressed her disappointment towards Munawar Faruqui's performance in the show and revealed that he was her favourite contestant in the beginning but now he went down to the fifth spot. “You were so good in the beginning, what has happened to you now? You were my favourite contestant. Now you are at number five with Poonam. That is not cool," she stated.

More about Lock Upp

Hosted by the Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the reality TV show titled Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel! is created by Ekta Kapoor. The show began premiering on ALTBalaji and MX Player on 27 February 2022 and soon became one of the loved shows by the audience. The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

Image: Stills from Lock Upp promo