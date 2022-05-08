'Lock Upp': Fans Give Munawar Faruqui Grand Welcome As He Arrives In Dongri After Big Win

After two months of its release, the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show, Lock Upp recently came to an end and the much-awaited winner of the show was announced. Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious as he beat Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah

. He lifted the trophy and headed to Dongri, where he received a grand welcome after her performance on the show.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui arrives in Dongri

Munawar Faruqui, who has been the talk of the town ever since he set foot inside Lock Upp, recently emerged the winner of the show. The comedian took his trophy to Dongri, where he was greeted and welcomed by a massive gathering, He arrived in a BMW and lifted the trophy above his head in style as he gave the fans gathered a glimpse at it. Pictures of the comedian interacting with those gathered as he arrived in Dongri after his big win have become viral on social media.

Apart from the trophy, the comedian also became the recipient of the massive cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Several fans and followers took to social media to share glimpses of the Lock Upp winner's visit to Dongri and hailed him for his performance on the show.

Watch the video of the Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui here

More about Munawar Faruqui's Lock Upp win

Fans celebrated as Munawar Faruqui was announced the winner of the first season of the reality show. The first runner-up was declared to be Payal Rohatgi, while Anjali was announced as the second runner-up. Payal's fiance wrestler Sangram Singh broke the news as he took to Twitter and thanked fans and followers for supporting Payal.

Thank you everyone for all your support. Payal ji has come second in the race though we all know who was the BADASS in the show. Everything happens for a reason 🙏#lockUpp — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) May 7, 2022

The Lock Upp finale saw Kangana Ranaut steal the show with her bedazzled off-shoulder white dress and matching accessories. The final episode of the much-loved Ekta Kapoor show also featured several performances by contestants as Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and Shivam Sharma wowed fans as they shook a leg to Kukkad Kamaal Da. Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Payal Rohatgi also put on a performance for their fans and followers as they grooved to Nadiyo Paar.

(Image: @jahnavi_64, Instagram/@welcometoshakticity/Twitter)