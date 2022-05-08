Last Updated:

'Lock Upp' Winner: Munawar Faruqui Lifts The Trophy Of Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show

Written By
Swati Singh
lock upp

Image: Instagram/lockupp/Instagram


After two months of continuously creating a buzz on the internet, host Kangana Ranaut finally announced the winner of the most-watched reality show, Lock Upp.  After giving a fierce competition to finalists Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the debut season. Munawar Faruqui was bestowed with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs.

Lock Upp became a successful show because of every contestant: Kangana Ranaut

Though Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner of Ekta Kapoor's show, host Kangana Ranaut stated that Lock Upp became a successful show because of every contestant's contribution. Apart from the winner, Payal Rohatgi was declared as the first runner-up and Anjali became the second runner up of the show. This was also confirmed by wrestler Sangram Singh who's the fiance of Payal Rohatgi as he tweeted:

 Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and Shivam Sharma took over the final stage to perform the 'Kukkad Kamaal Da' song, while Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah performed on 'Nadiyo Paar'.

Watch Munawar's winning moment here:

For the finale, the Manikarnika actor donned a white coloured off-shoulder dress with puffed sleeves which is undoubtedly complimenting her whole attire. Her hair is tied in a bun, while she accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings. Kangana's beautiful attire comes from the craft of ace designer Yousef Al Jasmi, while the jewellery is from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Tags: lock upp, Ekta Kapoor, kangana ranaut
First Published:
