'Lock Upp': Karanvir Bohra Opens Up About His Court Case Battles Amid Financial Issues

Lock Upp is the recently launched reality TV show hosted by Kangana Ranaut which is garnering massive attraction from the audience since the moment it surfaced on screen. As 12 contestants are currently seen on the show, Karanvir Bohra, the popular TV star, is among the notable contenders. The actor recently opened up about his financial struggles during an episode and revealed how he feels sorry for not being able to provide for his family with as much as he wants.

Karanvir Bohra has appeared in shows namely Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 along with a couple of other reality shows such as Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Bigg Boss 12. The actor has also played supporting roles in movies namely Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM, Love Yoou Soniye, and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Karanvir Bohra sheds light on his financial struggles

During a recent episode of Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra, who shares three kids, Gia, Raya, and Vienna, with his wife Teejay Sidhu revealed that since 2015, he has been working only to pay off his debt and added how he feels sorry for himself and for his family for what he has been providing. While speaking to his fellow contestant Sara Khan, he also mentioned that if anyone else would've been at his place, they would've committed suicide.

"From 2015 to right now, mai jo kaam leta hu wo chukane ke liye. I feel so sorry for myself and for my family- what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota to, he would have committed suicide. I am down in the worst debt of my life. Mai dhas chuka hu, waisa waala, sar bhi bahar, waisa nahi hai," he stated.

Furthermore, he opened up about the court cases on him for not being able to pay the money back and added that this show was a lifeline for him. He revealed-

"I have had three-four cases on me, which have gone. Yeah, for not paying money back. For me this show is a lifeline."

Lock Upp contestants

Nisha Rawal

Munawar Faruqui

Poonam Pandey

Babita Phogat

Karanvir Bohra

Payal Rohatgi

Sara Khan

Saisha Shinde

Siddharth Sharma

Anjali Arora

Ali Merchant

Shivam Sharma

