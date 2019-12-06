Lost In Space: All You Need To Know Ahead Of The Show's Season 2

Lost in Space is a drama series starring Molly Parker, Toby Stevens, Parker Posey, Maxwell Jenkins and more. A rip in the space-time continuum forces the Robinsons family to crash-land on an unknown planet with no means to contact their parent ship. Now, they must fight an alien environment to escape the planet and reach safety. With the first season released in April 2018, the show’s second season is all set to release on December 24 on Netflix. Here is a quick recap into the first season of the show.

Lost in Space season 1 Recap

On the way to the Alpha Centauri (a foreign planet), the Robinsons family is forced to evacuate their colony ship and land on an unknown parent with no means to reach their parent ship. While retrieving a battery that might help them survive, Judy ends up endangering her life. In order to save her, Will and John set to find help. Eventually, Will finds a Robot, an alien species, who helps them.

By the end of the season through various twists and turns, the Robot ends up becoming very loyal to Will. Eventually, as they make their way through life on the alien planet, the Robinsons find other families who are also trapped on the same planet. Building a colony of their own, the community starts trying a different way to try and contact their parent ship, The Resolute.

Maureen, being the scientist that she is, ends up finding a way to combine the fuels of all ships and have enough to reach the Resolute. They successfully contact the ship who discover a time-space slot to pick up the Jupiter (the spaceships). Using Maureen’s technique, all the ships make it to the parent ship safely. While a little hindrance holds back the Robinsons’ ship. When they are almost about to make it, other aliens from the Robot’s planet make it there and direct the ship towards their own planet. The season ends with the Robinsons disappearing in thin air.

