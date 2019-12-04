Let It Snow And Other Netflix Rom-coms To Enjoy During Holidays

A lot of people prefer getting inside a fuzzy blanket with their laptop during a holiday season. One can surely watch lots of movies on streaming platforms like Netflix. In order to save time from scrolling down the screen, read out the list of some of the best rom-com films to watch in this holiday season on Netflix. It will surely give you a reason to chill with some popcorns.

Rom-Coms to watch in this holiday season

Be Somebody

Be Somebody released in the year 2016 and is directed by Joshua Caldwell. The movie mainly focuses on the theme of being a popular star. The film features Matthew Espinosa, Sarah Jeffrey, Allison Paige, Tava Smiley, LaMonica Garrett, Caitlin Keats and Mahaley Patel in important roles. It is written by Lamor Damon and produced by Gary Binkow and Amee Dolleman. It was loved by the audience for the lead actors' chemistry.

Love Per Square Foot

The 2018 Hindi romantic-comedy film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP and directed by Anand Tiwari. It features Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in the lead roles. The film is youthful as well as loveable that focuses on the life of a young couple living together. It was also screened at Beijing International Film Festival in 2019 and received positive reviews for its storyline.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The Indian coming of age romantic-comedy is considered as a delight to watch. It contains a slice of life and some engaging moments. The story revolves around two best friends who end up falling in love after going through a very complicated phase of life. The film features Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles. It is written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala. The film was produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Let It Snow

The refreshing rom-com that is set in the backdrop of Christmas will give you some real goals. It is directed by Luke Snellin and written by Laura Solon, Victoria Strouse, and Kay Cannon. The film is simple yet knowledgeable. It will surely end up giving you some moments to cherish from the past in the holiday season.

