Netflix: Top TV Shows To Watch On The Popular Streaming Service In December

Netflix is one of the most-watched streaming services all around the world. From originals to almost all the other fan-favourite, Netflix has it all. Here are some of the best shows to watch on Netflix this December.

Best of shows to watch on Netflix in December

You 2

You Season 2 is set to release on December 26. After a terrifying end to the first season, Joe Goldberg now has another victim: Love Quinn, a young chef living in Los Angeles. The twist for this season is Joe’s ex Candace unexpectedly showing up at his bookstore. Will Joe Goldberg commit another atrocity?

ALSO READ | Netflix Originals Like V Wars, The Witchers And Others Releasing In December

The Witcher

After many tried and failed to recreate the charm of Game of Thrones, Netflix is also jumping the wagon. The Witcher is based on a novel series of the same name. The series will be led by Henry Cavill who plays the Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities. Set to release on December 20, the series also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen.

Lost in Space 2

For this season, the Robinsons and Jupiter 2 are stranded on a mysterious ocean planet. The series will release on the OTT platform on December 24. JJ Feild joins the series while the other stars members are Toby Stephens, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russel and more.

ALSO READ | Fans Dub 'The Hole In The Ground' On Netflix As Scariest Horror Film Of 2019

Fuller House 5

Fuller House is the reboot of the popular 1987 drama Full House. The fifth season will be the final season for the show. Season 5 will release on Netflix on December 6. The original cast will retain their roles in this season as well and the show will also be joined by Kirk Cameron.

Alexa and Katie

FRIENDS is proof that beautiful friendships usually make the best material for sitcoms. Alexa and Katie is no exception to that. The show follows the lives of Alexa and Katie whose lives turn upside down when they find out that Alexa has cancer. The first half of the series will be released on December 30.

ALSO READ | Best Netflix Dance Genre Movies To Add To Your Weekend Binge List

ALSO READ | Netflix's Latest Dead Kids; Check How Netizens Have Reviewed The Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.