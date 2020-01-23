Love Island 2020: Meet The Contestants In The New Winter Series

Love Island is a reality tv show in which group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping till they meet the love of their life. Till now, six series have been aired. The show is renewed for another season and the contestants have been finalised. Here's your first look at the Love Island: Winter 2020 villa in South Africa.

Shaughna Phillips, 25

The 25-year-old hasn't had the best luck in love, admitting her last boyfriend cheated on her. So anyone who has been unfaithful before will not have a chance of sticking around with her. Shaughna says she is keen to make friends as well as finding love in the villa.

Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA Sophie comes from Essex. She is excited to spend some time in the villa. Her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua. She describes herself as kind, fun and energetic

Leanne Amaning, 22

Customer service advisor Leanne rates herself a ten out of ten. She says her worst habit is telling a few white lies and being lazy. Her celebrity crush is Gerard Butler.

Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess are twins currently studying and working as VIP hostesses in London. Both say they're confident and easy-going. Both of them have picked Anthony Joshua as their celebrity crush.

Paige Turley, 22

Singer Paige comes from West Lothian and is considered a natural flirt. She is seeking someone with a different mentality. Her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy.

Siânnise Fudge, 25

She claims that she has never used Tinder, let alone any other dating app. She failed to rate herself on looks but admits her eyebrows are her best feature. Her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua or Nineties Leonardo DiCaprio.

Connor Durman, 25

Coffee bean salesman Conor comes from Brighton. But he has been living in Australia for the past four years. He's had two big relationships, one good and one bad, as he describes. His celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

Mike Boateng, 24

Mike is a police officer and thinks his charm will work well in the villa. His mother is hoping he'll meet someone and move out of her house. His celebrity crushes are Beyonce and Rihanna.

Nas Majeed, 23

Sports science graduate and builder Nas claims to be different to the guys who have been on the show before. He describes himself as funny, caring and considerate and a well-rounded person. His celebrity crush is Aladdin star, Naomi Scott.

Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie is an estate owner and heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall. He claims to be an ‘alpha male’ but expects to be ‘the butt of all jokes’. He's an attention-seeker, as he has confessed this, and a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve. His celebrity crush is Lily James.



Also read: Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has A Funny Reaction To Rebecca Gormley; Fans In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.