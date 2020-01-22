The Debate
Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has A Funny Reaction To Rebecca Gormley; Fans In Splits

Television News

Love Island is a British dating reality series. Recently, Shaughna Phillips gives a funny reaction to fellow contestant Rebecca Gormley leaving fans in splits.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai
love island

Love Island is a British dating reality series and is a revival of the earlier celebrity series of the same name. The new season started on January 12, 2020, and is being hosted by Laura Whitmore. In the recent episode, Rebecca Gormley made an impressive entry when she first made an appearance on the show.

But seems like Rebecca’s arrival seems to have already created the best new meme of the year, and now she will be on her way to becoming a true culture icon thanks to Shaughna reaction to Callum’s heartbeat rising on the new arrival. Her recent reply has got the entire Love Island netizens in splits. Fans could not keep their calm about their favourite couple as they went all out on Twitter to comment on what happened in the latest episode. Here are a few comments from fans who could not keep calm.

 

 

 

 

Check out the video where Rebecca Gormley infuriates Shaughna Phillips on the show, Love Islands.

Image courtesy: Rebecca Gormley Instagram, Shaughna Phillips Instagram

 

 

