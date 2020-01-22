Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has A Funny Reaction To Rebecca Gormley; Fans In Splits

Love Island is a British dating reality series and is a revival of the earlier celebrity series of the same name. The new season started on January 12, 2020, and is being hosted by Laura Whitmore. In the recent episode, Rebecca Gormley made an impressive entry when she first made an appearance on the show.

But seems like Rebecca’s arrival seems to have already created the best new meme of the year, and now she will be on her way to becoming a true culture icon thanks to Shaughna reaction to Callum’s heartbeat rising on the new arrival. Her recent reply has got the entire Love Island netizens in splits. Fans could not keep their calm about their favourite couple as they went all out on Twitter to comment on what happened in the latest episode. Here are a few comments from fans who could not keep calm.

“Shall we go and smash a few toasties” is how I will deal with every scenario in my life from here on out #loveisland — elle-mae (@Elle_MaeX) January 21, 2020

“Shall we go and smash a few toasties?” Shaungha is on my wavelength 😂 #loveisland — Tyne-lexy (@tynelexyclarson) January 21, 2020

Shaughna dramatically talking about how beautiful another woman is and then consoling herself by “smashing some toasties” is scarily relatable. New 2020 goal is to be best mates with her. #LoveIsland — Martha Moore (@marthajosephine) January 21, 2020

Shaughna: “should we go an smash a few toasties?”



such a mood 😂#LoveIsland — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 21, 2020

Shaughna back in the glam room knowing damn well that it’s game on #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/00qbVgjJhZ — no clue (@nocluewhatsvr) January 21, 2020

connor telling shaughna not to take things to heart as if he wasn’t crying over sophie waving her arms last week #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MdDhseiNZF — erin X (@erinmcb4) January 21, 2020

Check out the video where Rebecca Gormley infuriates Shaughna Phillips on the show, Love Islands.

