'Made In Heaven' Season 2 To Release In January 2021, Filming To Begin In April: Reports

Amidst speculation of the second season of Amazon Prime web series Made In Heaven, news of its production has piqued the interests of its viewers. Even though there has not been an official announcement by Amazon Prime Video, according to sources, the cast will begin filming for the second installment of Made In Heaven in the month of April. Starring actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, the show is reportedly going to premiere its second season in January 2021.

If reports are to be believed, the second season of the hit web series, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, will showcase big fat Indian weddings with international destinations as opposed to the Indian setup in the first season. The makers of the series will reportedly film for the second season in international locations.

The first season of Made In Heaven had Dhulipala and Mathur play wedding planners for rich Indian families who preferred the 'show' over the 'relationships' that are affected by a wedding.

The first season of Made In Heaven, helmed by Gully Boy fame Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, received staggering success for its unique concept. Through the portrayal of mechanisms of grand weddings, the show exposed the ugly side of the most lucrative business in the nation - wedding planning.

In each episode, a different kind of socio-cultural as well as the intrapersonal conflict was highlighted through excellent performances by various actors.

Starry affair

Made In Heaven featured actors Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin in supporting roles and a host of popular stars in guest roles as every episode dealt with a different story. Actors Vijay Raaz, Vinay Pathak, Dalip Tahil, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Maanvi Gagroo, Shweta Tripathi, Deepti Naval, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Rasika Dugal and Vikrant Massey have appeared in pivotal roles in the show.

