Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Accepts The Fact That She Joined The Show Because Of Vishal

Bigg Boss 13, is one of the most controversial and popular reality shows that is airing right now. During a nomination task and post that, Madhurima Tuli confessed about the reason for her joining the show. Here is the reason why Madhurima Tuli has come to the Bigg Boss 13:

‘Jahan Jaoge Peeche Aaungi’ Madhurima Tuli

Ever since his entry into the Bigg Boss house, former contestant Vikas Gupta has been trying to play the peacemaker between ex-flames Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Arti Singh has also decided to mend things between the two and angered Vishal Aditya Singh in the process. During a nomination task, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had to interact with each other.

During their interaction, the two opened about the dark past and accused each other of various things that they did wrong. Vishal Aditya Singh also claimed that Madhurima Tuli slapped him thrice. Madhurima told that there were reasons behind her behaviour, in defence of Vishal Aditya Singh’s claims.

After their conversation and arguments, Vishal Aditya Singh was spotted crying outside. Vikas Gupta told Madhurima Tuli that Vishal Aditya Singh was crying. As Vikas Gupta said Madhurima what was going on, she confessed to him about her love for Vishal Aditya Singh, and how she misses him. Madhurima Tuli also acknowledged how Vishal Aditya Singh is the reason behind her coming to Bigg Boss 13.

Following all these events, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli again had a conversation with each other. In this conversation, Madhurima complimented Vishal Aditya Singh and told him that he is a nice person. She also mentioned how she would follow him wherever he goes. Vishal Aditya Singh also opened up about how the conversation that they had earlier disturbed him. He also added how their relationship always used to be around Madhurima Tuli, and he was not present in the equation at all. In conclusion to their conversation, Madhurima Tuli apologised to Vishal Aditya Singh and asked if they could be friends post all this. Vishal kissed Madhurima Tuli on her forehead and said that he would try to be friends with her.

